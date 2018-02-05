Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $188,000 sold in Ligonier

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 9:06 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Lottery reports that a prize-winning ticket worth $188,034 for its Triple Win game was sold at Ligonier Newstand in Ligonier on Friday.

The game is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000. The prize grows until the top prize-winning ticket is sold.

Lottery officials recommended the holder of the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

Newstand employee Logan McMaster was at the West Main Street store on Friday when the regular male customer scanned the winning ticket.

“He was pretty excited, as I think anybody would be,” he said.

McMaster said the store has had four lottery winners exceeding $100,000 in recent years, including the one on Friday.

More than $95.8 million in prizes was awarded to winners in Westmoreland County during the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

