Rostraver Republican seeking re-election to state House 58th District
Updated 2 hours ago
J Justin Walsh has announced he plans to seek re-election this year to the state House of Representatives.
The 45-year-old Rostraver Republican was elected in November 2016 to represent the 58th District.
Walsh had been an attorney for 18 years prior to being elected to the seat previously held by R. Ted Harhai, who retired after his 10th term.
“I've worked hard to fight against tax increases, adequately fund our schools, worked with law enforcement on solutions taking on the drug epidemic, focused on job creation through elimination of government red tape and pushed for the reforms we need.” he said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing the urgency I've brought to representing our area with the change it deserves.”
The 58th District represents a portion of Westmoreland County, including Monessen, Rostraver, Sewickley, South Huntingdon, Mt. Pleasant, Jeannette, East Huntingdon, Belle Vernon, West Newton and parts of Hempfield.
