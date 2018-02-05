Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity man accused of throwing knife at trooper called to domestic dispute

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
David Allen Shrum.
David Allen Shrum.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Unity man allegedly threw a knife at a state trooper who was called to his home Friday night for a domestic dispute, according to arrest papers.

David Allen Shrum, 53, was sitting in a wheelchair in his apartment at 10:30 p.m. when he allegedly refused to drop the knife despite commands at gunpoint from the trooper, police said.

“The knife flew past (the trooper's) head and just missed striking him,” Cpl. Matthew Hartman wrote in a criminal complaint.

A Taser was deployed and Shrum was arrested, police said. He allegedly pointed a knife at his wife, who locked herself inside a laundry room and called 911, according to the complaint. She was not injured.

Shrum is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

He was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. A Feb. 12 preliminary hearing is set.

Shrum did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me