Unity man accused of throwing knife at trooper called to domestic dispute

A Unity man allegedly threw a knife at a state trooper who was called to his home Friday night for a domestic dispute, according to arrest papers.

David Allen Shrum, 53, was sitting in a wheelchair in his apartment at 10:30 p.m. when he allegedly refused to drop the knife despite commands at gunpoint from the trooper, police said.

“The knife flew past (the trooper's) head and just missed striking him,” Cpl. Matthew Hartman wrote in a criminal complaint.

A Taser was deployed and Shrum was arrested, police said. He allegedly pointed a knife at his wife, who locked herself inside a laundry room and called 911, according to the complaint. She was not injured.

Shrum is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

He was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. A Feb. 12 preliminary hearing is set.

Shrum did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.