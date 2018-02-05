Envelope maker with East Huntingdon operation files for bankruptcy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A company that reportedly employs about 300 people in the former Sony plant in East Huntingdon has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Cenveo Inc. has reached an agreement with its largest creditors that will reduce its debt and increase the cash it has available for operations, the company said in a press release .

Headquartered in Stamford, Conn., Cenveo generated gross revenues of about $1.59 billion in 2017, but it also has more than $1 billion in debts and its annual debt payments of about $99.4 million ate up most of its net income, Ayman Zameli, chief restructuring officer and executive vice president, said in court documents.

“Consumers increasingly use the internet and other electronic media to purchase goods and services, pay bills and obtain electronic versions of printed materials,” Zameli said. “Moreover, advertisers increasingly use the internet and other electronic media for targeted campaigns directed at specific consumer segments rather than mail campaigns.”

Chapter 11 bankruptcy gives a company protection from creditors while it reorganizes its business.

The company prints comic books, specialized envelopes used to deliver credit card statements and pharmacy prescription labels. It employs about 5,200 people at 40 locations in the United States.

Concerned about the company's viability, Cenveo's customers have scaled back their orders or split orders between Cenveo and a competitor. The company's suppliers are also changing how they do business with the company, Zameli said.

A company spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached to discuss how the bankruptcy could affect the East Huntingdon operation.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.