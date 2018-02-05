Penn man arrested, accused of threatening woman, kids in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 35-year-old Penn Borough man was charged with threatening a woman and her two young children late Friday as they drove away from Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg where one of the children was treated for an illness.

John P. Vales was charged by Greensburg police with simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment following the 11 p.m. incident. Vales was arraigned before Night Court Judge Mark Mansour and jailed after failing to post $100,000 bond.

Police said Vales was in the front passenger seat and the woman was driving as they left the hospital with an 11-year-old and 2-year-old in the rear seat.

The woman told police that Vales began verbally abusing her as they left “and said he can't wait until she dies ... and held a clenched fist to her face.”

When the 11-year-old became upset and started screaming, “Vales turned around and lunged toward the child,” Patrolman Hank Fontana Jr. wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said the woman drove to the police station and reported the incident, and Vales was placed under arrest.

