Westmoreland

Greensburg to take over operations at Mt. Odin Golf Course

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
Leaves fall as a man, who preferred to be unnamed, approaches the ninth hole at Mt. Odin Golf Course in Greensburg.
Greensburg Council will take the first steps next week to consolidate the management of Mt. Odin Golf Course.

The golf course is owned by the city.

It used to contract out management of the pro shop, driving range, golf classes and concession stand to third parties, which would get the revenue from those parts of the course.

The city decided last year that it would bring all aspects of managing the course under its control.

Most of these duties were handled by the course's golf pro. It's a position most recently held by Ryan Sikora, who resigned in October.

The city decided to eliminate the position, replacing it with a facilities manager who will run the course.

Council plans to hire the facilities manager Monday. It has not announced the names of any candidates.

The facilities manager will handle some of the same duties as the golf pro, though Greensburg leaders still have to figure out exactly who will handle what, according to city Manager Sue Trout.

Council also plans to vote next week to transfer control of concessions at Mt. Odin to Mt. Odin Food and Beverage LLC, a new corporation created by the city.

The new entity was needed to handle the concessions because of regulations involving the course's liquor license, which applies only to Mt. Odin, not the city as a whole, Trout said.The move comes as part of a larger consolidation of the city's recreation facilities.

This year, Greensburg will take over operations of Veteran's Memorial Pool at Lynch Field and the youth soccer program, which has previously been run by the YMCA of Greensburg.

The city plans to make major renovations to the pool this year or in 2019, with improvements to Mt. Odin to follow.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at (724) 836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @Soolseem.

click me