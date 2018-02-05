Physician tweaks proposal for North Huntingdon medical office building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Changes in the business of health care have prompted a pediatrician to revise his plans for a medical office for along Route 30 near the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange in North Huntingdon.

Dr. Thaer Almalouf, president of Pediatric Associates of Westmoreland Ltd., told the North Huntingdon Planning Commission on Monday that he has revised his plans for a medical office building along North Thompson Lane to house his practice in Irwin plus allow space for other medical practitioners.

He said the change comes because there are fewer independent physicians.

Hospitals and insurers, such as Highmark Inc., are acquiring medical practices, and those practices move into facilities owned by the larger entities, Almalouf said.

The planning commission held off on making a decision on the plans for another month because more information is needed, said Andrew Blenko, the township's planning director.

Pediatric Associates, which is developing the project under the name of Lincoln Corner LLC, has agreed to a 30-day extension.

The Westmoreland Conservation District also must approve the plans, which include an underground storage of stormwater that would empty into the stormwater system along Route 30, Blenko said.

Alamouf, whose practice has 17 health care providers, said Pediatric Associates would occupy about 3,000 square feet of the 6,400-square-foot medical office planned for the rear of the site.

He hopes to fill the remaining space with other providers.

Pediatric Associates also wants to construct a roughly 10,000-square-foot building to house four retail businesses at the 2.6-acre site at the corner of Route 30 and North Thompson Lane.

Patients and patrons would access the site off North Thompson Lane, across from the Sheetz convenience store.

Parking at the site would be sufficient for the medical offices and retail businesses because 24 spaces at the medical offices would be available to the business customers after the medical offices close, Blenko said.

Almalouf told the planners he would like to begin excavation at the site in April and have the building constructed by the end of the year. A house and auto parts store on the property have been demolished.

Almalouf estimated that it would cost about $4 million to develop the project.

Pediatric Associates initially presented plans in April 2017 for a 6,400-square-foot building with 12,800 square feet of office space on a 1-acre parcel at the site. The original plans would have permitted space for physicians with other practices, such as physical or occupational therapy.

Almalouf last year acquired a 1.6-acre parcel adjacent to the one-acre site he planned for the medical office building.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252.