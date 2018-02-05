Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield Area School Board selects David Iwig to fill vacancy

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
David Iwig
Hempfield Area High School
Updated 13 hours ago

After two unsuccessful rounds of voting, the Hempfield Area school board on the third try selected David Iwig to fill a vacant seat.

Iwig has four children in the district and is a member of several parent committees dealing with curriculum, science education and elementary school operations. He ran unsuccessfully for a school board seat in 2017.

"My passion's around the education and workforce development, and making sure kids are coming out with skills to enter the workforce or post-secondary education," Iwig said following the vote.

He replaces Tommy Bishop, who joined the board in 2015 but resigned Jan. 8 at a committee of the whole meeting. Bishop said he is moving out of the district for a job opportunity.

Iwig will be sworn in at the beginning of the Jan. 12 agenda setting meeting. His two-year term will expire in December 2019.

Iwig was one of three finalists selected from a pool of 14 applicants reviewed for the position by the board. Amie Dancu, a marketing professional with three children in the district, and Mark Frick, who has worked in finance and human resources and is the parent of three Hempfield graduates, were also in the top three.

A total of five votes in favor of a candidate were required in order to pass the motion and select a new board member. None of the candidates received five votes after the first two rounds of voting.

Board members Paul Adams, Sonya Brajdic, Diane Ciabattoni, Michele Fischer and Jeanne Smith all voted for Iwig during the third round.

Board President Sonya Brajdic acknowledged that it was a tough decision, but the board welcomes Iwig to the table.

"All of us will be looking forward to working with him," Brajdic said.

Board member Scott Learn voted for Frick, while Christopher Rossman and Paul Ward voted for Dancu in the third round.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

