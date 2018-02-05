Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

8 jurors selected for trial of accused St. Clair police officer's killer

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Raymond A. Shetler Jr. of New Florence is charged with killing a police officer.
Raymond A. Shetler Jr. of New Florence is charged with killing a police officer.
Ray Shetler Jr., 31, is led into the Ligonier office of Magisterial District Judge Denise L. Snyder Thiel on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. A judge ruled Friday that $3,500 in public funds can be used to pay for an expert for Shetler's defense.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Ray Shetler Jr., 31, is led into the Ligonier office of Magisterial District Judge Denise L. Snyder Thiel on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. A judge ruled Friday that $3,500 in public funds can be used to pay for an expert for Shetler's defense.

Updated less than a minute ago

Eight jurors were selected Monday in the capital murder trial of the man charged with the shooting death of St. Clair Police Officer Lloyd Reed.

Westmoreland County prosecutors contend Ray A. Shetler Jr., 33, of New Florence, killed Reed after he responded to a domestic call in New Florence on Nov. 28, 2015.

Fifty prospective jurors were called to the courtroom of Common Pleas Courtroom Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to answer a series of 30 questions to determine their eligibility to hear evidence in the trial that is expected to take about two weeks.

The judge said 12 jurors and four alternatives will be chosen.

Attorneys chose six men and two women as jurors on Monday. A second panel of prospective jurors will be questioned Tuesday.

District Attorney John Peck read a list of 28 potential prosecution witnesses, most of whom are police officers.

Defense attorney Mark Daffner told the jury pool that he could call four witnesses to testify, including Shetler's girlfriend, who called police to her home the night of the fatal shooting.

Reed, 54, of Hollsopple, Somerset County, was gunned down during a shootout between Shetler and officers who responded to the call for help.

Shetler was arrested following a six-hour manhunt after the shooting. Police said he swam across the Conemaugh River and discarded the suspected murder weapon and his clothing in some brush at the edge of the water.

Daffner has said that Shetler didn't know he was shooting at a police officer during the fatal confrontation.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me