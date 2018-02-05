8 jurors selected for trial of accused St. Clair police officer's killer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eight jurors were selected Monday in the capital murder trial of the man charged with the shooting death of St. Clair Police Officer Lloyd Reed.

Westmoreland County prosecutors contend Ray A. Shetler Jr., 33, of New Florence, killed Reed after he responded to a domestic call in New Florence on Nov. 28, 2015.

Fifty prospective jurors were called to the courtroom of Common Pleas Courtroom Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to answer a series of 30 questions to determine their eligibility to hear evidence in the trial that is expected to take about two weeks.

The judge said 12 jurors and four alternatives will be chosen.

Attorneys chose six men and two women as jurors on Monday. A second panel of prospective jurors will be questioned Tuesday.

District Attorney John Peck read a list of 28 potential prosecution witnesses, most of whom are police officers.

Defense attorney Mark Daffner told the jury pool that he could call four witnesses to testify, including Shetler's girlfriend, who called police to her home the night of the fatal shooting.

Reed, 54, of Hollsopple, Somerset County, was gunned down during a shootout between Shetler and officers who responded to the call for help.

Shetler was arrested following a six-hour manhunt after the shooting. Police said he swam across the Conemaugh River and discarded the suspected murder weapon and his clothing in some brush at the edge of the water.

Daffner has said that Shetler didn't know he was shooting at a police officer during the fatal confrontation.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.