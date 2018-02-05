Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Diocese of Greensburg names Salt and Light honorees

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
A worshipper clutches his rosary as Bishop Edward C. Malesic addresses the crowd during the celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on April 3, 2016.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

A man whose charitable work has helped feed the hungry, a couple whose philanthropy supports local Catholic ministries and an organization fighting the heroin crisis will be honored April 19 at the Diocese of Greensburg's 20th annual Communities of Salt and Light Awards Dinner.

The dinner is a fundraiser for Catholic Charities that has raised nearly $1.2 million since it was first held in 1999. Tickets are $130 each, and additional money is raised through sponsorships, a silent auction, and a basket raffle held during the event.

The award recipients are Paul Whalen, Thomas and Alice Zaucha, and the Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force,

Whalen, a parishioner of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, will receive the humanitarian award.

He created the annual Walk for the Poor at Twin Lakes Park and organizes the grocery collection for the poor at his parish every Easter.

He volunteers with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and numerous other local charitable organizations and campaigns.

The Zauchas, parishioners of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, will receive the philanthropy award.

They've helped as donors and organizers for a variety of fundraising events for their parish and the Catholic Student Center, and are members of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem.

The task force will be honored as an outstanding human services organization for its fight to reduce overdose deaths and substance use.

“These individuals and organization are exemplary examples of Catholic stewardship and service,” said Msgr. Raymond E. Riffle, managing director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg. “They serve their sisters and brothers in need in our diocese with generosity, charity and justice. But they do this in quiet, unassuming ways; not for any personal recognition. This is true Christian witness in action.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at (724) 836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @Soolseem.

