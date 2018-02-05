Westmoreland land bank seeks votes for 'Love that Lot' contest
Four transformed pieces of land in Westmoreland County are vying to be the best.
The Land Bank is seeking votes in a "Love that Lot" contest on the Westmoreland County Facebook page .
The four parcels are in Jeannette, Sewickley Township and two in Latrobe.Votes will be tabulated based on "likes" on each photo, which show before and after shots of each place. Each of the spaces previously housed a blighted structure, which has since been cleared for small parks or a community garden.
The winning space will get a "public display of affection" prize for Valentine's Day, according to a news release. The land bank purchases blighted properties and renovates or demolishes them for possible reuse or redevelopment. The photo album is available here .
