Westmoreland

Sword stabbing of dad leads troopers to charge Derry teen as an adult

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
A 17-year-old Derry Township youth faces charges as an adult after allegedly stabbing his father with a sword during an argument over school attendance.

Andrew Turner IV is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. District Judge Mark Bilik on Friday order him held in the county juvenile detention facility in Greensburg on $10,000 bond.

State police Trooper Steven Papuga reported the incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was summoned to a Poplar Street residence.

Papuga reported that he was met outside by Andrew Turner III, who said he had gotten into an argument with his son “about poor school attendance” when the stabbing occurred.

The elder Turner was holding “a bloody shirt” over his wound, Papuga said. Before he was transported for treatment at an undisclosed hospital, Turner told officers he had told his son that he would restrict his media privileges “if he does not straighten his act up.”

“(The elder Turner) related that Turner IV then threw a refrigerator, a barbell full of weights and some other items down the stairs. Victim stated that when he started back up the stairs ... Turner IV stabbed him in the abdomen with the sword,” Papuga said in court documents.

Papuga said Turner IV fled and was taken into custody in some nearby woods.

“(Turner IV) advised that after the argument, he got scared and ran out of the residence and threw the sword in a grass area next to the residence,” Papuga wrote.

Turner IV's preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 14 before Bilik.

