Mister Rogers' Forever stamp to be dedicated in March
A dedication ceremony will be held March 23 in Pittsburgh for a new stamp bearing the face of a beloved Southwestern Pennsylvania native.
The U.S. Postal Service is planning an 11 a.m. free event at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio for Rogers' Forever Stamp, according to a news release from the service.
The event will be broadcast live on the Postal Service's Facebook page .
Generations of children watched Rogers' television show, “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” on many PBS stations. The show was filmed in WQED-TV's Oakland studios. On the stamp, Rogers is pictured alongside King Friday, one of the puppets that appeared on the show.
Rogers died in 2003.
He is one of several notable figures getting new Forever Stamp designs for 2018, including civil rights activist Lena Horne; America's first woman in space, Sally Ride; and musician John Lennon.