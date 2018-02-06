Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Mister Rogers' Forever stamp to be dedicated in March

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
Mister Rogers will grace pieces of mail around the country as one of the United States Postal Service’s new stamp designs for 2018.
A dedication ceremony will be held March 23 in Pittsburgh for a new stamp bearing the face of a beloved Southwestern Pennsylvania native.

The U.S. Postal Service is planning an 11 a.m. free event at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio for Rogers' Forever Stamp, according to a news release from the service.

The event will be broadcast live on the Postal Service's Facebook page .

Generations of children watched Rogers' television show, “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” on many PBS stations. The show was filmed in WQED-TV's Oakland studios. On the stamp, Rogers is pictured alongside King Friday, one of the puppets that appeared on the show.

Rogers died in 2003.

He is one of several notable figures getting new Forever Stamp designs for 2018, including civil rights activist Lena Horne; America's first woman in space, Sally Ride; and musician John Lennon. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

