6-foot-8 Greensburg man's height gave away driver's license ruse, police say

Greensburg Police said a city man's height was the giveaway.

Patrolman Hank Fontana Jr. alleges James T. Campbell-McCoy, 21, went through a stop sign on Jan. 19 at Wilson and Arch avenues and was pulled over at the Sheetz convenience store on Harvey Avenue.

Fontana said Campbell-McCoy, who is 6 feet, 8 inches tall, showed him the driver's license of a 23-year-old Pittsburgh man who is nearly a foot shorter, according to an affidavit filed before District Judge Chris Flanigan.

“I positively identified that the (pictured driver on license) was not the male driver. ... It was apparent that the male driver was extremely tall. The driver's license and accompanied demographic information pertaining to (the licensed driver) stated he was 5 feet, 9 inches tall,” Fontana wrote.

Fontana said he discovered that Campbell-McCoy's license is under suspension.

In addition with failing to stop at a stop sign, Campbell-McCoy is charged with driving on a suspended license and providing false identification to police.

Court paperwork was recently mailed to him via summons, according to online court dockets.

