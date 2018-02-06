New Walmart app allows Mt. Pleasant shoppers to skip checkout line

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter in Mt. Pleasant can avoid the checkout line if they make use of the store's new Scan & Go mobile phone app.

The system went online at the Summit Ridge Plaza store about two weeks ago. It allows shoppers to download the app to a smartphone, or they can use a hand-held device available at a kiosk at the store entrance, to scan the barcode on items as they place them in bags in their carts.

Instead of unloading the cart in a traditional checkout lane, shoppers normally won't need to touch their purchases again until they get to their vehicles.

"Typically when you're on a shopping trip, you would touch your items up to four times by grabbing it off the shelf, loading it into your cart, back to the belt for the cashier to ring them up and then taking the items from the bag carousel back to your cart and out to your vehicle," noted Leah Gray, zone supervisor for the Mt. Pleasant store's front end.

At a Scan & Go terminal, shoppers can use a debit or credit card to complete the checkout and payment process. Those paying with cash will head to a self-checkout lane and use either the app or the provided device to scan a displayed QR code before checking out.

Shoppers can select a paper receipt or one that is displayed on the phone and can be shown to a store employee as proof of purchase when exiting the store.

"It's a great addition for the store," manager Bob Mathers said of the Scan & Go system. "Every day I see more people using it.

"I don't get many complaints about our (checkout) lines being backed up on the front end of the store. It's been a huge win. It saves a lot of time."

Shoppers can use the app's "Find an item" feature for items that lack a barcode. Scales are available to manually enter the weight of produce. The app provides a running purchase total as the user shops.

The Scan & Go system also is being introduced regionally at Walmart stores in Cranberry and in White Township, Indiana County.

The retail giant is spending about $11 billion on U.S. store growth and expansion and on new technology including the Scan & Go app.

Warehouse clubs Costco and Sam's Club and supermarket chain Kroger are among other retailers that have systems allowing shoppers to scan purchases as they browse through the aisles.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.