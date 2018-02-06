'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' to be 'Jeopardy!' category tonight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This friendly neighbor's television show that debuted 50 years ago will be the subject of a "Jeopardy!" category Tuesday night.

Who is Mister Rogers?

Western Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers' beloved show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" will get the game-show treatment during tonight's episode, according to the Fred Rogers Company.

"We worked with the producers as early as last summer," said Suzanne Masri, director of marketing and communication for the company. "It was just a great opportunity to celebrate an awesome series."

Rogers will have his own category on tonight's show with video clues of "iconic moments from the series" for contestants, she said. Host Alex Trebek is expected to give a shout out to the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers Neighborhood."

"We really enjoyed working with the producers," Masri said.

We'll take 'Our Favorite Neighbor' for $600, Alex. Tune in to @Jeopardy tonight (Feb 6) for a commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the premiere of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. #MisterRogers50 https://t.co/YNBzqrq2eg pic.twitter.com/CiKNwuVwLI — Fred Rogers Company (@FredRogersCo) February 6, 2018

Rogers, a Latrobe native, died in 2003. His show was filmed in WQED's Oakland studio for several decades and broadcast on PBS to generations of children.

Several other events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the television show's debut are planned this year, including the dedication of a Forever Stamp in March and a documentary " Won't You Be My Neighbor " set for release in June. A biopic about Rogers starring Tom Hanks could begin production this fall.

"Jeopardy!" will be aired on local NBC affiliate WPXI-TV at 7 p.m. Tonight's contestants are returning champion Sean Udicious from New Jersey, Nabila Yusaf from New York and Quin Lewellen from New Mexico, according to the game show website.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.