Decorated WWII combat veteran's favorite stories were about his family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A decorated World War II combat veteran, Walter Albright had plenty of stories to tell, but they were mostly about his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, his family said.

“His grandkids were the greatest thing that ever happened to him,” said his daughter, Jane Arendas.

“Most of his stories revolved around his grandkids,” said his granddaughter, Bree Stemple.

While Mr. Albright talked about his war service, he did so in such an understated way that the family didn't understand how much he accomplished until he ordered a copy of his medals, she said.

“To him, it was just something he did,” she said. “It was just something you did at the time. You served your country. To him, it wasn't a big deal.”

Walter James Albright of Greensburg died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Nature Park Commons. He was 95.

Mr. Albright was born March 18, 1922, the son of the late Harry L. and Phoebe B. Bickerstaff Albright of South Greensburg.

He started working at Blocker's Grocery Store when he was 14 to help out his family during the Great Depression. After graduating from Greensburg High School, he worked as a draftsman at Railway and Industrial Engineering Co., and took night classes at the Carnegie Institute of Technology.

Mr. Albright enlisted in the Marines in 1942 and became a radio gunner in a dive-bomber squadron based out of the Pacific atoll of Majuro, in the Marshall Islands. He and his pilot, James Murphy, flew escort missions, in which they protected freighters and other ships, and search and destroy missions.

Mr. Albright received a Distinguished Flying Cross with one star and an Air Medal with six stars.

In his memoirs, he discusses a freighter escort mission where their relief failed to show up so they set a squadron record for the longest flight time.

“Murphy told me to close the hatches since we were short on gas,” he said. “After we landed, the captain said we were flying on fumes. He claimed he couldn't measure any gas in any of the four tanks.”

After the war, Mr. Albright returned to the engineering company, where he worked until he retired in 1984. When Verna Jean Goodman started working for the company, she caught his attention, his daughter said.

“One day, he was talking to a friend, pointed to her and said, ‘I'm going to marry that girl,' ” Arendas said.

They dated for about a year before marrying, she said.

Mr. Albright loved the outdoors. When his daughter was growing up, the family would pitch a tent in Shawnee State Park and stay there for the summer, with him joining them on the weekends, she said.

“It was a great way to grow up,” she said.

Mr. Albright was an avid hunter, she said. He taught his grandkids how to swim and his grandsons how to hunt and fish.

But mostly, he enjoyed his family, she said.

“He's full of fun,” his daughter said. “Right up until the day he died, he loved to tease people and have a good time.”

Mr. Albright is survived by his wife, Verna Goodman Albright; daughter Jane Arendas and her husband, David, of Mooresville, N.C.; daughter-in-law Sherry O'Halloran and her husband, Terence, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home, followed by full military honors provided by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at toysfortots.org.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.