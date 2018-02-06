Claridge man accused of keeping about $3,400 from social club trip to Pirates game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Claridge man is accused of pocketing about $3,400 from a Jeannette social club after allegedly failing to hand over money collected from a club-sponsored trip to a Pirates game in July, according to court papers.

Officials from The Polish Brotherhood of the White Eagles filed a private criminal complaint with the felony theft charge against John Filkovski Jr. His age was not listed in court documents.

The private complaint was approved by both a Westmoreland County assistant district attorney and District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.

Club officials allege that Filkovski has failed to return the cash and any unsold tickets after being contacted by the club several times following the July 15 game. He was a member of the club at the time, according to the complaint.

Filkovski told club members that he gave the money to a relative.

He could not be reached by phone Tuesday.

A summons was issued. A March 8 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.