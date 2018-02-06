Proposed $5 million fieldhouse starts approval process in Penn Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plans for a large sports complex in Penn Township were accepted without fanfare Tuesday night, marking the first step of a process that developers hope will end in a groundbreaking this summer.

The Penn Township Planning Commission accepted the proposed land development plan for the 174,000-square-foot Bushy Run Fieldhouse , which includes a regulation-size soccer field, three basketball courts and adjoining facilities that will house a variety of tenants.

The plan still needs to be inspected by township and county officials, then go back to the planning commission and township commissioners twice .

Developer Glen Weaver, of Weaver Investments, said he's confident the project will be approved by this summer, when he hopes to begin construction.

Workers are clearing trees from the site at Bushy Run Corporate Park near Route 22.

“We are aggressively trying to hit the ground on July 1, to start moving dirt,” he said.

Weaver said the largest tenant likely will be a sports medicine facility.

However, Weaver said he is still in talks with local health care providers and is not ready to discuss which company will anchor the fieldhouse.

He hopes to make that announcement next month, when the project goes back to the planning commission.

The scope of the fieldhouse has grown — the plan is about 30,000 square feet larger than early drafts publicized in December, and it includes three basketball courts instead of the previously announced two.

Weaver said this growth was based on requests from local sports teams, clubs and organizations.

“That input caused us to take a closer look at our plans and our layout and incorporate some of those suggestions,” he said.

Developers from Weaver Investments and Commercial Choice Realty, both of Murrysville, are optimistic that the demand for a large local sports facility will lead to booming business.

“With us having a full-size soccer field, it will make it so every weekend there's tournaments,” said David Reese of Commercial Choice Realty.

Weaver is already looking past initial construction toward future expansion. He wants to build two indoor ice rinks next door to the fieldhouse.

Penn Township officials are excited about the project, said planning director Bill Roberts.

He said he's been receiving frequent phone calls from residents wanting to know when it will open.

“They found a market that is necessary,” he said. “There seems to be a very keen interest in it.”

If all goes according to plan, the fieldhouse will open next year.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.