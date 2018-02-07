Derry grads called 'true heroes' for pulling man from burning car

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was dark outside when Brandon White, Will Ankney, Devin Siko and Stone Kepple heard the sound of a car crash on Christmas night.

"We were hanging out in the garage, working on our bikes," said Siko, 20.

When they went outside, it looked like the middle of the afternoon.

"We just saw a big ball of flames," said White, 19. "You could barely tell there was a car there."

Inside that car — it had flipped onto its roof along Old Route 217 and was rapidly filling with smoke — was 28-year-old John Checca of Derry, pounding on a window for help.

The 2016 Derry Area High School graduates didn't waste a second.

"Me and Will sort of dragged him out," Kepple said. "Brandon and Devin kept other people away."

As they were dragging Checca from the car, they heard the tires pop from the heat. Less than a minute later, the car exploded.

On Tuesday night, the young men were recognized by Westmoreland County commissioners, local fire department officials and Checca himself for their heroic efforts.

"These four young men didn't think twice," said Commissioner Gina Cerilli following the ceremony at the Derry Township Municipal Building. "They did everything they could to save that man."

Mutual Aid paramedics and multiple fire companies arrived within minutes of the crash, but if not for White, Ankney, Siko and Kepple, it would have been too late to save Checca, who was taken by helicopter to UPMC Mercy Hospital and suffered burns on 7 percent of his body.

Kepple said he and his friends didn't really think about the danger until afterward.

"I can't believe our hair didn't get singed off," he said.

Cerilli said the young men's actions were remarkable.

"They're true heroes," she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.