Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry grads called 'true heroes' for pulling man from burning car

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
From the left, Brandon White, 19, Will Ankney, Devin Siko and Stone Kepple, all 20, pose for a photo Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, with the proclamations they received from county commissioners for their rescue of a man trapped inside a burning car on Christmas night in Derry Township.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
From the left, Brandon White, 19, Will Ankney, Devin Siko and Stone Kepple, all 20, pose for a photo Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, with the proclamations they received from county commissioners for their rescue of a man trapped inside a burning car on Christmas night in Derry Township.
From the left, Brandon White, 19, Will Ankney, Devin Siko and Stone Kepple, all 20, pose for a photo Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, with the proclamations they received from county commissioners for their rescue of a man trapped inside a burning car on Christmas night in Derry Township.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
From the left, Brandon White, 19, Will Ankney, Devin Siko and Stone Kepple, all 20, pose for a photo Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, with the proclamations they received from county commissioners for their rescue of a man trapped inside a burning car on Christmas night in Derry Township.

Updated 51 minutes ago

It was dark outside when Brandon White, Will Ankney, Devin Siko and Stone Kepple heard the sound of a car crash on Christmas night.

"We were hanging out in the garage, working on our bikes," said Siko, 20.

When they went outside, it looked like the middle of the afternoon.

"We just saw a big ball of flames," said White, 19. "You could barely tell there was a car there."

Inside that car — it had flipped onto its roof along Old Route 217 and was rapidly filling with smoke — was 28-year-old John Checca of Derry, pounding on a window for help.

The 2016 Derry Area High School graduates didn't waste a second.

"Me and Will sort of dragged him out," Kepple said. "Brandon and Devin kept other people away."

As they were dragging Checca from the car, they heard the tires pop from the heat. Less than a minute later, the car exploded.

On Tuesday night, the young men were recognized by Westmoreland County commissioners, local fire department officials and Checca himself for their heroic efforts.

"These four young men didn't think twice," said Commissioner Gina Cerilli following the ceremony at the Derry Township Municipal Building. "They did everything they could to save that man."

Mutual Aid paramedics and multiple fire companies arrived within minutes of the crash, but if not for White, Ankney, Siko and Kepple, it would have been too late to save Checca, who was taken by helicopter to UPMC Mercy Hospital and suffered burns on 7 percent of his body.

Kepple said he and his friends didn't really think about the danger until afterward.

"I can't believe our hair didn't get singed off," he said.

Cerilli said the young men's actions were remarkable.

"They're true heroes," she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me