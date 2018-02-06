Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Strip search at Westmoreland County jail yields 25 prescription pills

Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
A Derry Township man on probation for gun violations stemming from a March party in Salem was arrested Sunday after Westmoreland County Prison guards said they found prescription pills during a strip search.

Cole William Wano, 20, allegedly hid 25 Alprazolam tablets and eight more pieces of pills in a body cavity, according to a criminal complaint. Wano was a passenger in a minor vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Friday on Route 22 in New Alexandria, state police said in an affidavit.

Wano's probation officer initiated a 72-hour detainer after police reported “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, but didn't find any drugs during a search, police said. Wano was taken to the county jail on the detainer where guards at about 11:45 a.m. located a small plastic bag containing the pills, which are used to treat anxiety.

Also seized was marijuana and a smoking device Wano allegedly hid in his underwear and pocket, police said.

He is charged with drug possession, contraband, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $10,000 bail on that case and a Feb. 16 preliminary hearing is set.

Wano was sentenced in late January to one year on home electronic monitoring and two years of probation with credit for 218 days in jail on the gun violations. He was ordered to continue with drug treatment, according to court records.

Judge Rita Hathaway issued a detainer in the case Tuesday.

Another man is accused of firing the gun at the party and Wano's parents were sentenced last year to probation for allegedly throwing the gun in a Derry Township lake.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

