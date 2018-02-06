New Stanton honors trio for longevity, community service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Homer W. Myers was born in Youngwood when Woodrow Wilson was president, before the United States entered World War I in April 1917.

And he was standing Tuesday night to receive an award from New Stanton Borough as one of its citizens of the year for 2017.

Myers, the oldest man in the borough at an even 100, was honored along with Alice Theis, who at 97 is the community's oldest woman.

Dean Clark, a mere 80, was honored as the 2017 New Stanton Citizen of the Year for his decades-long community service.

New Stanton Council celebrated the trio at its meeting Tuesday, where Mayor Ronald Echard presented them with plaques.

Myers, who still drives his car, attributed his longevity to good genes and his refraining from tobacco and alcohol.

“I gave up smoking decades ago,” said Myers, who turns 101 on March 11.

An Army Air Force veteran who served in India during World War II, Myers has been in New Stanton since 1957, when he and his late wife, Ruth, bought a 17-acre farm in what was then Hempfield.

He was a supervisor at Robertshaw Controls and also raised racehorses at his farm. He was successful enough that his horses won 19 races at tracks in places such as Chicago and Wheeling, W.Va.

One of his passions was dancing — particularly the jitterbug, he said.

“We used to put on shows in the (former) Coliseum in Greensburg,” Myers said.He joked that, “I should be in a rest home,” but he has no plans to do it.

Theis has been in New Stanton since 1945, when she moved from her hometown of South Greensburg with her late husband, Jack. They built a house in which she still lives and where they raised three sons and two daughters.

“There was nothing here when I came here. It was farmland and the Pennsylvania Turnpike,” Theis recalled.

She remembered when the state built Interstate 70 at New Stanton and could watch the recent I-70 interchange project from the front of her house.

Theis was active for many years with the New Stanton Fire Department Auxiliary and worked hard during the annual fire department carnivals.

Theis worked as a salad preparer at the former Inn America and remained in New Stanton for all these years “because I like it here.”

Clark has been in New Stanton since 1965 and was an original member of the New Stanton Recreation Board, having served from 1968 to 1991. While on the recreation board, he joined six members in building New Stanton Park.

Clark left the recreation board to serve on council from 1991 to 1996, then again from 2012 through last year.

Council again appointed him to the recreation board Tuesday.

Clark used his long experience in highway, road and building construction when he oversaw the construction of the new borough building on Paintersville Road and served as New Stanton's liaison on the I-70 interchange project.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.