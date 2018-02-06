Judge delays start of Unity couple's sex-crimes trial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The trial of a Unity couple charged in connection with alleged sex crimes against a teenaged girl was halted Tuesday during jury selection.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger delayed the trial until April after one of the defendants fired her lawyer, claiming she was being “bullied” into accepting a plea deal.

Marie Farabaugh, 39, told the judge that she could no longer work with and trust defense attorney Jason Huska to represent her during the trial.

“I know I am innocent, and I feel that he his trying to pressure me into doing something I don't want to do,” she said. “Quite frankly, I don't trust him.”

Krieger initially refused to postpone the trial, saying he believed Farabaugh's move to fire her lawyer was a delay tactic and ordered that the case proceed with Huska still serving as her attorney or that she represent herself.

But after another meeting in chambers, Krieger allowed Huska to withdraw from the case and moved the trial date.

Huska declined to comment about Farabaugh's claims against him saying only, “I wish her luck.”

Farabaugh is awaiting trial on charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. Police claimed she did nothing to stop the repeated sexual assaults and rapes of the accuser.

The alleged victim claims she was repeatedly raped and molested over a four-year period by Bruce Palmer, 27, who is awaiting trial on 13 counts, including rape. His accuser claims he raped her and had improper sexual contact with her starting in 2011, when she was 12.

Palmer and Farabaugh's cases are consolidated and they will be tried together. Jury selection started Monday. Eight jurors had been chosen before the trial was halted.