Westmoreland

Westmoreland commissioner wants Tim Murphy to pay $230,000 bill for special election to fill his seat

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, right, shakes hands with Doug Weimer, chairman of the Hempfield Township supervisors, after a media event Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at the Westmoreland Public Safety Training Center outside Smithton. The event was to announce a $4.3 million federal grant that was awarded to assist the volunteer firefighting departments in the county.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, right, shakes hands with Doug Weimer, chairman of the Hempfield Township supervisors, after a media event Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at the Westmoreland Public Safety Training Center outside Smithton. The event was to announce a $4.3 million federal grant that was awarded to assist the volunteer firefighting departments in the county.

Westmoreland County taxpayers face a $230,000 tab to pay for a special election to replace Tim Murphy, and one commissioner wants the disgraced former U.S. Congressman to cover the cost.

“I recognize you are not obligated to do so but given your career in public service, I know that you appreciate that this is the right thing to do,” Commissioner Ted Kopas wrote in a letter to Murphy's campaign committee.

Murphy, a Republican from Upper St. Clair, resigned from office in October amid a domestic scandal in which he was accused of encouraging a mistress to get an abortion. A special election between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb will be held March 13 in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties to elect his replacement.

Kopas pointed to a report in Tuesday's Tribune-Review that revealed Murphy's re-election committee has paid out about $182,000 in donations to the campaigns of Republican candidates since he resigned from office.

His campaign committee ended 2017 with $1.2 million cash on hand.

Murphy refused to comment to the Tribune-Review for that report.

About two-thirds of Westmoreland voters, 193 of the county's 305 voting precincts, will participate in the special election.

County commissioners on Tuesday moved $230,000 from the county's surplus account to pay for the cost associated with the special election.

Those costs include about $100,000 that will used to pay the nearly 600 poll workers and another $79,000 to pay overtime expenses, part-time wages and other personnel costs associated with the special election, according to Elections Bureau Director Beth Lechman.

None of the special election costs will be reimbursed by the state or federal government.

“Our hands are tied. We have to have the special election,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli.

A special election held last year to fill an opening in the state House representing Greensburg and surrounding areas was paid for by the state.

Meanwhile, county elections officials continue to gear up for the May primary in which Democratic and Republican voters will nominate candidates in congressional and state government races.

Details of the May primary are still up in the air as the state finalizes new voting maps that could alter the borders of congressional districts.

The U.S. Supreme Court this week refused to stay a court order requiring new congressional maps be drawn up in Pennsylvania for this year's election. The new voting districts are expected to be finalized this month but won't impact next month's special election.

Lechman said she doesn't expect there to much cost involved with implementing the new district maps for the primary.

Westmoreland County currently includes parts of four congressional districts.

“There will be more work to move the voters into their correct districts, but it will be a lot of internal work,” Lechman said.

Results of any changes will be posted on the county's website, Lechman said.

