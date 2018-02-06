Trial to begin for accused killer of St. Clair police officer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Opening statements in the capital murder trial of a New Florence man charged with killing police St. Clair police Officer Lloyd Reed in November 2015 will begin Thursday morning.

A jury of six men and six women, along with four alternates, were empaneled Tuesday afternoon to hear evidence in the case against Ray A. Shetler Jr., 33, who could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

Shetler is accused of gunning down Reed, 54, of Somerset County, as he responded to a domestic call from Shetler's girlfriend on Nov. 28, 2015.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said a potential winter storm predicted to hit the region overnight and into Wednesday prompted her to push back the start of the trial until Thursday.

Jury selection was completed Tuesday after prosecutors and defense attorney Mark Daffner questioned prospective panelists for the second day. Eight jurors were chosen on Monday. The final four jurors and four alternates were selected from a new pool of 75 prospective panelists called to court on Tuesday.

Opening statements and testimony will start Thursday.

District Attorney John Peck said weather and scheduling issues are likely to postpone until Friday a planned trip to take jurors to the murder scene on Ligonier Street as well as a location near the Conemaugh River where Shelter is accused of discarding the suspected gun he used in the shooting.

Peck has cited the fact that Reed was shot in the line of duty as the aggravating circumstance making the case eligible for the death penalty.

The trial is expected to take about two weeks.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.