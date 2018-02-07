Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Answers and questions: 'Celebrating Mister Rogers' on 'Jeopardy!'

Renatta Signorini and Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
Fred Rogers on the set of his show 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.'
Focus Features
Fred Rogers on the set of his show 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.'
Fred Rogers in 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
File
Fred Rogers in 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'

Updated 5 hours ago

Trivia about Fred Rogers was the subject of a friendly neighborhood category on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday night.

Players on the question-and-answer game show easily answered questions about Rogers, a Latrobe native, whose beloved television show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" debuted 50 years ago.

Officials at the Fred Rogers Company worked with "Jeopardy!" show producers to prepare video clues for the category: "Celebrating Mister Rogers." Game show host Alex Trebek introduced the category with a question."Would all three of you like to be my friends?" Trebek said. "I hope so because we're going to be celebrating Mister Rogers."Here are the answers posed to last night's players and the correct questions:

•$200: Mister Rogers' mom knitted many sweaters he wore on each show, and in 1984 he donated an iconic red cardigan to this institution.

What is The Smithsonian?

•$400: In 1969 Mister Rogers testified before the Senate to fight this President's proposal to cut federal grants to PBS in half — and won.

Who is Richard Nixon?

•$600: Mister Rogers got to meet Koko, a gorilla with a vocabulary of more than 1,000 words in this form of communication.

What is sign language?

•$800: Mister Rogers voiced many puppets in his neighborhood, including this original one. His son stars in an animated spin-off.

Who is Daniel Tiger?

•$1,000: He was on the show's floor crew and was even on camera at times, maybe paving his way to be Batman and Birdman.

Who is Michael Keaton?

Sean Udicious of New Jersey won the game.

Rogers died in 2003. His show was filmed in WQED's Oakland studio for several decades and broadcast on PBS to generations of children.

Several other events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the television show's debut are planned this year, including the dedication of a Forever Stamp in March and a documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" set for release in June. A biopic about Rogers starring Tom Hanks could begin production this fall.

Renatta Signorini and Madasyn Czebiniak are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Signorini at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta. Reach Czebiniak at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

click me