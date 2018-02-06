Manor police encounter man with stab wound in car near police station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Manor police came across a man near their police station who had been stabbed in the shoulder Tuesday night, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

The incident was reported at 7:45 p.m. along Brush Creek Road.

The dispatcher said police came across the victim sitting in a car by their station, which is also along Brush Creek Road.

However, Westmoreland 911 said the man had been stabbed in nearby Hempfield and drove himself to the spot where he was found.

He suffered from a minor injury to his shoulder. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

A phone message left for Manor police wasn't immediately returned. State police also were investigating.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.