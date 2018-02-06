Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Huntley and Huntley to seek approval for new Penn Township fracking wells

Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
Above, the Poseidon well pad in Penn Township. The pad is the first fracking well to be undertaken by Huntley & Huntley Energy Exploration of Monroeville.
Updated 9 hours ago

Huntley and Huntley Energy Exploration will present plans for its proposed Gaia well pad to the Penn Township Zoning Hearing Board at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while local anti-fracking group Protect PT plans to continue its fight against wells in the township.

Huntley and Huntley has one operating well in the township — the Poseidon well near Denmark Manor Road, and has proposed two more, including the Gaia pad.

At Thursday's meeting it will seek a special land use exception, one of the first steps needed to build the pad and eventually begin drying.

Protect PT said Dr. Walter Tsou, an expert in public health research and policy,will speak at the event about the negative impacts of fracking wells on health.

Tsou is an adjunct professor, in the Department of Family Medicine &

Community Health at the University of Pennsylvania, Peleman School of Medicine, and the interim Executive Director of Philadelphia Physicians for Social Responsibility.

He authored a resolution passed by the Pennsylvania Medical Society calling for a moratorium on new gas drilling in Pennsylvania.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @Soolseem.

