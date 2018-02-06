Youth baseball signups open in New Stanton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Youth baseball and softball signups have started in New Stanton

Signups will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the borough building, 318 Paintersville Road, through February.

The cost is $15 for ages 8 and under, which includes a T-shirt, and a $25 for ages 9 to 18. The deposit pays for a uniform, and will be refunded when the uniform is returned at the end of the season.

Parents are also expected to sell five $20 raffle tickets to raise money for the program.

More information is available online or by calling the borough office, (724) 925-9700.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @Soolseem.