Westmoreland

Race for Grace slated in N. Huntingdon

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:51 p.m.
A previous Race for Grace at Norwin High School
A previous Race for Grace at Norwin High School

The 11th annual Race for Grace, a run and walk that has raised more than $1 million to fight pediatric brain cancer and to help families facing that cancer, will be held April 7 at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon.

Opening activities start at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. After the race, children and families can participate in fun activities indoors including games, dance performances, Chinese and silent auctions, and charitable hair donations. The day's events are scheduled to conclude around 1 p.m. following an awards ceremony.

Participants can register online at www.reflectionsofgrace.org and sign up for either the 5K run, 5K walk or 1-mile fun walk. Cost for adults is $20 ($25 after March 6, $30 after April 2) and $15 ($20 after March 6, $25 after April 2) for children 12 and under.

The Race For Grace is in memory of Grace Ekis, who was fiveyears old when she battled Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a terminal form of brain cancer. She died on Valentine's Day, 2008.

The Race For Grace is the largest fundraiser for the Reflections Of Grace Foundation of North Huntingdon. Because of this event and other fundraising efforts, the Foundation has been able to give $489,000 to 336 families of children fighting brain cancer across the United States. In addition, $340,000 has been given to research efforts to find a cure for DIPG and other forms of pediatric brain cancer.

“The Reflections Of Grace Foundation has been able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families going through the anguish and hardship of caring for a child with brain cancer,” said Grace's mother, Tamara Ekis.

“These grants have assisted families with housing, transportation and medical costs. In addition, the funds contributed to research through the DIPG Collaborative have enabled investigators to advance their experimentation with pediatric brain cancers,” Ekis said.

The raise is presented by C. Harper Auto Group.

To learn more about the Race For Grace or to register online, visit www.reflectionsofgrace.org. You can also find information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/reflectionsofgrace and Twitter , @ReflectsOfGrace.

