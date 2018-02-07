Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police seize drugs from turnpike drivers in Mt. Pleasant Township twice in six days

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Anthony Tyrone Driver
Anthony Tyrone Driver

Updated less than a minute ago

For the second time in less than a week, state police stopped a driver on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township for a minor traffic violation and discovered a load of drugs inside the vehicle.

Anthony Tyrone Driver, 47, of Penn Hills, allegedly was transporting cocaine and marijuana Tuesday morning, along with a stolen gun, according to arrest papers.

He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.

State police reported in an affidavit that at 11:30 a.m. an Acura swerved and crossed the right white line in the eastbound lane near mile marker 80. After a traffic stop, Driver was given a warning and he refused to let police search his vehicle after the trooper “observed multiple criminal indicators.”

A state police K-9 officer alerted to the car's backseat, where police reported finding five bags of suspected cocaine, about 3 pounds of marijuana in a sealed drywall bucket and a .40-caliber handgun, according to the affidavit.

Driver is charged with drug and gun violations and receiving stolen property.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Driver's arrest was a near mirror image of a traffic stop Thursday on the turnpike during which police reported finding 25,000 packets of heroin in a high-tech hidden compartment in the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by David Manuel Mora, 22, of Philadelphia. Mora is being held on $2.5 million bail on drug possession charges. A Feb. 22 preliminary hearing is scheduled in that case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me