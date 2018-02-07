Police seize drugs from turnpike drivers in Mt. Pleasant Township twice in six days

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second time in less than a week, state police stopped a driver on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township for a minor traffic violation and discovered a load of drugs inside the vehicle.

Anthony Tyrone Driver, 47, of Penn Hills, allegedly was transporting cocaine and marijuana Tuesday morning, along with a stolen gun, according to arrest papers.

He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.

State police reported in an affidavit that at 11:30 a.m. an Acura swerved and crossed the right white line in the eastbound lane near mile marker 80. After a traffic stop, Driver was given a warning and he refused to let police search his vehicle after the trooper “observed multiple criminal indicators.”

A state police K-9 officer alerted to the car's backseat, where police reported finding five bags of suspected cocaine, about 3 pounds of marijuana in a sealed drywall bucket and a .40-caliber handgun, according to the affidavit.

Driver is charged with drug and gun violations and receiving stolen property.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Driver's arrest was a near mirror image of a traffic stop Thursday on the turnpike during which police reported finding 25,000 packets of heroin in a high-tech hidden compartment in the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by David Manuel Mora, 22, of Philadelphia. Mora is being held on $2.5 million bail on drug possession charges. A Feb. 22 preliminary hearing is scheduled in that case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.