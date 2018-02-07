Greensburg Salem School Board divided on state voucher proposal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem School Board will vote on a resolution condemning a controversial school-choice bill, but some board members say the bill is a good idea that the district should not fight.

Senate Bill 2 , which failed by one vote in Harrisburg last year but is spooling up for another attempt, would give parents of students in low-performing school districts a $5,700 voucher to pay for private school or home schooling.

That money would be deducted from the local school district's usual state subsidy.

Critics, including Greensburg Salem Superintendent Eileen Amato, say the bill would siphon money out of struggling districts that need it most, which could force them to close.

“Would we want to be a community that doesn't have a neighborhood school?” she said.

The bill only applies to the 15 percent of worst-performing school districts, and Greensburg Salem would not be immediately threatened, Amato said.

However, she fears that if some of the worst-performing school districts are forced to close, remaining districts that were previously above the threshold would fall into the bottom 15 percent, creating a ripple effect.

Board members Jeffrey Metrosky and Robin Savage said taxpayers should not have to prop up a failing school district, and that the vouchers would give students the choice of a better education.

“I just can't say I'm going to punish a homeowner in a school district that's failing for having a choice,” Savage said.

Metrosky said the vouchers would help low-income families that otherwise would not be able to afford private school for their children.

Board President Ron Mellinger and other board members, including Rachel Shaw, Lynna Thomas and Frank Gazze, said tax money should be used to support public schools, not private institutions.

“When I think of school choice, I think you choose to live where you live, and if you don't like the school you can move out,” Mellinger said.

If state subsidy money were lost, the district would have to raise taxes to make up the difference, Thomas said.

The board will vote next week on a resolution opposing Senate Bill 2, or any similar voucher program.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @Soolseem.