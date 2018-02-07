Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield man accused of stabbing sister's boyfriend during argument

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 11:15 a.m.

A 28-year-old Hempfield Township man is free on bond after state police arrested him for stabbing his sister's boyfriend with a steak knife during an argument.

Troopers charged Adam G. Lutz aggravated in connection with the assault that occurred about 7:45 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Stickel Lane, just outside of Manor.

Authorities became aware of the incident after the victim, identified as Arthur Hancock, 22, drove with his brother, Ryan McGuire, to the Manor police station on Brush Creek Road, which is near the Lutz residence.

Trooper John Stefanik said in court records that Hancock suffered “a puncture wound about an inch in length” and was treated and released at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Stefanik reported in an affidavit of probable cause that Hancock and his brother were outside and went inside after hearing Holly Lutz and her brother, Adam Lutz, arguing.

“Pushing and shoving began between the (three) males and Holly Lutz got between the men to try to separate them. During this altercation, Adam Lutz grabbed a steel knife of the counter and came towards Holly Lutz with his knife cocked back in his right hand,” Stefanik quoted Ryan McGuire as telling investigators.

“McGuire states that Arthur Hancock then stepped in front of Holly and Adam Lutz stabbed Hancock in the left shoulder,” Stefanik wrote.

Stefanik also reported that witnesses said Hancock “punched Lutz in the face” just prior to the stabbing.

Lutz is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 15 before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

