Greensburg woman helps Angela's Angels brighten prom season for girls down on their luck

In 12 years of providing free gowns and accessories to teenage girls preparing for proms, dances, recitals and other special events, the payoff has been the joy in their faces, Judy Woodring Schafer of Greensburg said.

A founding member of Angela's Angels, Schafer was named the 2017 Volunteer of the Year by the Westmoreland Association of Volunteer Administrators.

Since 2006, the nonprofit has helped hundreds of young women. Its website is angelasangels.org.

When the teens first walk into the boutique in Latrobe, they're often resigned and kind of slumped over because they're getting a “used” gown, Schafer said.

“Their eyes light up when they see what we have, because we have a nice selection,” she said.

After they get fitted with a dress, shoes, jewelry and purse, they become ecstatic, she said.

“It really is a good feeling to see the transformation of turning them into a princess,” Schafer said. “Basically, that's what we kind of feel like is happening.”

While it involves a lot of hard work, the venture includes a lot of play.

“We have a good time with it,” Schafer said. “It's fun.”

The nonprofit's namesake, Angela Rose-O'Brien, secretly nominated her for the award and emphasized that Schafer is her alter ego in the charitable endeavor.

The two met through the Laurel Highlands Chapter of the Women's Business Network. As a member of the state's Commission for Women, Rose-O'Brien learned of a nonprofit in the eastern part of the state that helped girls with prom dresses.

She started talking up the idea with other women in the network and then came across a bridal shop that was closing.

The owner donated more than 100 dresses and Angela's Angels was born. She quickly roped Schafer into the effort.

The nonprofit helps about 100 to 200 teens each year.

In addition to Rose-O'Brien and Schafer, about 30 other people volunteer some of their time each year to the project. Most of the volunteers come from the Women's Business Network.

They meet with the girls to let them look at the hundreds of dresses they have in stock, let them try them on and give them feedback. They also frequently undertake minor alterations once the girl has picked a dress.

The nonprofit also fits them with shoes, jewelry and a purse.

“Our goal is that when you come in, we fit you with everything you need,” Rose-O'Brien said. “You're ready to go.”

One thing they've learned over the years is that teens who walk through the door looking like they need the least help often need the most.

An early example was a mother and daughter who pulled up in a Cadillac, Schafer said. While it would seem they shouldn't be seeking a free dress for the daughter, the father had lost his job, the family had lost their home and they were living out of the car, she said.

They decided early on to not attempt any kind of means test in deciding who to help.

“If they're humble enough to ask for a used gown, they can have it,” Schafer said.

The hardest part of the work is finding enough dresses and gowns in the larger sizes that teens would want to wear, she said.

“A lot of times the gowns we get are very matronly, maybe mother-of-the bride kind of things, so we really have a hard time seeking out those larger sizes,” Schafer said.

Angela's Angels sends out fliers to about 100 schools in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia and gets donated items from individuals, civic organizations and bridal shops, Rose-O'Brien said.

Some of the gowns are gently used and others come in with the price tag still attached because a store needed to make room for seasonal wear.

Money donations are used to buy clothing and accessories to fill in the gaps. Much of the nonprofit's success is driven by word-of-mouth advertising, Schafer said.

“If you know of a young lady who needs a dress, send her our way,” she said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com orvia Twitter @TribBrian.