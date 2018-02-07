Peoples Natural Gas lands Palace Theatre lobby naming rights

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Peoples Natural Gas has joined the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's list of corporate partners and sponsors in a highly visible way, by landing the naming rights to the Palace Theatre's outer lobby.

The nonprofit trust, which owns and operates the historic downtown Greensburg theater, announced the partnership agreement Wednesday.

Mike Langer, president of the Cultural Trust, said the partnership “helps ensure the viability of the theatre and our economic and cultural contributions to the county.”

As part of the naming rights, he said, Peoples' logo will be featured on carpeting in the lobby. The company also will be recognized on signage above the theater doors, on a capital campaign plaque, on the Cultural Trust's website and with a star on the sidewalk at the theater.

Langer and Peoples spokesman Barry Kukovich declined to reveal the financial commitment Peoples is making in return for the naming rights.

“Peoples proudly supports organizations that positively impact our region's economic development and benefit the communities we serve. The Palace Theatre certainly does both,” Luke Ravenstahl, Peoples' vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release.

Peoples' commitment will help support ongoing operation and maintenance of the theater, which cost in excess of $1.3 million in 2017, Langer said. He noted the Cultural Trust recently completed construction work on second-floor living quarters it will rent at the theater building.

The theater, which celebrated its 90th birthday in 2016, annually plays host to more than 175 events, nationally renowned celebrities, bands and touring shows. Those activities attract about 82,500 people to Westmoreland County, resulting in an economic impact of more than $10 million, according to the Cultural Trust.

“We're thrilled with that volume, but that causes some wear and tear” on the building, Langer said.

While the lobby-naming marks Peoples' first such partnership at the theater, Langer noted S&T Bank previously claimed naming rights to a courtyard and PNC Bank sponsored the trust's historical archives.

Kukovich said People's partnership at the theater represents the latest financial contribution the company has made to support human services and economic development in Westmoreland County. It also has sponsored the SummerSounds concert series at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.

He said the Palace Theatre “is really becoming a jewel and a kind of economic engine in downtown Greensburg, and Greensburg is an economic engine for the rest of the county.

“Westmoreland County is extremely important to us because of the population of our customers there.”

Peoples serves about 740,000 customers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.