Westmoreland

Mom who had kids inject her with heroin wanted by Penn Township police

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 8:45 a.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

A Penn Township woman is accused of having her two sons — now ages 5 and 7 — use a syringe to inject her with heroin on multiple occasions, police said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant this week for Leanne Michelle Abbott, 25, who is charged with child endangerment, corruption of minors and reckless endangerment.

The allegations baffled police Chief John Otto.

“I really didn't think that we would have to tell a mother that it's no good to have ... children use a syringe to inject heroin into her arm,” Otto said. “That's a new one for me, but I suppose I should not be surprised by that because this epidemic has really reached new lows.”

Police were looking for Abbott Thursday.

During a forensic interview last month, the children told investigators that they often helped Abbott use needles to inject heroin multiple times about 18 months ago when Abbott lived at Lafayette Circle, Otto said.

“(Abbott) put it in, and I had to push it up and down,” one child told police, according to court documents.

The child went on to explain to police that “the blood came up out of there so ... we had to push it up (until) the blood came up. So we had to push it back down, because that's what she said,” Detective Brad Buchsbaum reported.

The children described a sugar-like powder that Abbott allegedly mixed with water before putting it in the syringe, police said.

“The statements that these young men made were very descriptive, they were very detailed,” Otto said. “They were statements that in our opinion, 5- and 7-year-old boys would not be able to produce unless, in fact, the statements were true.

“For young children to describe what they did as detailed and quite honestly as accurate as they had to just makes you really wonder how it is we got to this new high in lows,” Otto said.

The children are in foster care through the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau, police said.

Authorities are familiar with Abbott. Otto said the allegations are not the first time police have dealt with her, but he declined to elaborate. Court records show she was charged in 2016 with offenses including child endangerment, stemming from an incident in Derry Township, but they were later withdrawn and Abbott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Leanne Abbott, 25, of Penn Twp., allegedly had her two boys, now ages 5 and 7, inject her with heroin approximately 18 months ago, according to Penn Township Police Chief John Otto.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Leanne Abbott, 25, of Penn Twp., allegedly had her two boys, now ages 5 and 7, inject her with heroin approximately 18 months ago, according to Penn Township Police Chief John Otto.
Penn Township Chief of Police John Otto explains how Leanne Abbott, 25, of Penn Township allegedly had her two boys, now ages 5 and 7, inject her with heroin approximately 18 months ago. Otto held a press conference at the police station on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Penn Township Chief of Police John Otto explains how Leanne Abbott, 25, of Penn Township allegedly had her two boys, now ages 5 and 7, inject her with heroin approximately 18 months ago. Otto held a press conference at the police station on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
