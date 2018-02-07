Woman outside McDonald's in South Greensburg charged with assault
Police allege that a 29-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman assaulted another woman outside the McDonald's restaurant in South Greensburg early Wednesday.
Graceanne F. Summers was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $20,000 bond set by Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan on charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
The 35-year-old victim told South Greensburg Police that she was there to meet Summers and planned to pay for her breakfast when she was assaulted about 6:50 a.m.
“Out of nowhere she was attacked,” the victim told Officer Thomas Hisker, according to an affidavit filed with Hempfield District Judge Anthony Bompiani.
Police said the victim was struck multiple times about the head and face and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 20 before Bompiani.
