Weather isn't expected to affect Thursday morning's rush hour

With a snowstorm predicted to end early Wednesday evening, the state was not expecting any problems for area roadways during Thursday morning's rush hour.

Snow removal crews were to continue treating roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman in Pittsburgh.

Motorists who experience slick and icy spots on area roads should call PennDOT at 800-349-7623.

In Westmoreland, Washington and Fayette counties, all state-maintained roads were passable Wednesday, but PennDOT wanted motorists to stay home, if possible, said Valerie Peterson, a PennDOT spokeswoman in Uniontown.

By 6 p.m. Wednesday, the winter storm warning the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued for Allegheny, Washington, Butler and Armstrong counties had moved eastward.

Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Latrobe were predicted to get only an inch of snow Wednesday, and Latrobe was expected to get less than an inch of snow by Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Hazardous conditions were reported along Thomas School Road in Carbon, Hempfield, Wednesday afternoon because of icy and snowy road conditions. A truck accident about 2:30 p.m. snarled traffic, according to emergency dispatches.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.