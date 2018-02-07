Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Weather isn't expected to affect Thursday morning's rush hour

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 8:42 p.m.
Ducks walk along the shore of Saint Vincent Lake in Unity Township as the rain begins to turn to sleet on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A dog looks around on South Second Avenue in Jeannette as snow begins to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
As snow begins to fall, a car makes its way down a snow covered Clay Ave., in Jeannette, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A pedestrian makes their way across Clay Ave. as a heavy snow begins to fall in Jeannette, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
City of Jeannette Public Works employee Scott Howard, loads up a salt truck, as snow begins to fall, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Snow falls as a pedestrian stands at the corner of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and W. Pittsburgh St. in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A bicyclist makes his way through the snow along West Second Street in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Autumn Chio, clears off the sidewalk in front of Second Nature furniture gallery in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Autumn Chio, clears off the sidewalk in front of Second Nature furniture gallery in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emil Hanulik Jr. of New Kensington clears snow and slush from the rear of his Signalgraph Security business along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington. Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Updated 12 hours ago

With a snowstorm predicted to end early Wednesday evening, the state was not expecting any problems for area roadways during Thursday morning's rush hour.

Snow removal crews were to continue treating roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman in Pittsburgh.

Motorists who experience slick and icy spots on area roads should call PennDOT at 800-349-7623.

In Westmoreland, Washington and Fayette counties, all state-maintained roads were passable Wednesday, but PennDOT wanted motorists to stay home, if possible, said Valerie Peterson, a PennDOT spokeswoman in Uniontown.

By 6 p.m. Wednesday, the winter storm warning the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued for Allegheny, Washington, Butler and Armstrong counties had moved eastward.

Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Latrobe were predicted to get only an inch of snow Wednesday, and Latrobe was expected to get less than an inch of snow by Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Hazardous conditions were reported along Thomas School Road in Carbon, Hempfield, Wednesday afternoon because of icy and snowy road conditions. A truck accident about 2:30 p.m. snarled traffic, according to emergency dispatches.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

