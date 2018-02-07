Westmoreland County to hire finance director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County is looking to hire a new director of financial administration.

Meghan McCandless, who held the job for several years, resigned in late January to take a job at Westmoreland County Community College.

The county's finance office oversees the county's $336 million budget and investments, and is responsible for drafting the annual spending plan the commissioners approve each December.

McCandless' departure comes just months after the department's second ranking official was transferred to a deputy director's position with the county's public safety department.

“I'm not concerned, because the rest of the office can handle it,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli.

McCandless earned $64,863 a year as finance director.

“We've gotten good applicants through the advertising process (for the job),” said Commissioner Charles Anderson.

Commissioner Ted Kopas said he advocated for a raise for McCandless to keep her in the job, but the effort was rebuffed by Cerilli and Anderson.

“She did an outstanding job for the county. We're going to be hard pressed to find someone who meets her experience and qualifications for that kind of money,” Kopas said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.