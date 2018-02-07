Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Learn about the invasive pest targeting Pennsylvania's state tree, the Eastern hemlock

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
A Hemlock tree that shows signs of unhealthy branches is seen at Bear Run Nature Reserve on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Fayette County. The Hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive species of insect that feeds on the sap of Hemlocks, is the culprit in the death of many of the Hemlocks in western Pennsylvania. A presentation on the invasive pest will be held Feb. 15, 2018, in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A Hemlock tree that shows signs of unhealthy branches is seen at Bear Run Nature Reserve on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Fayette County. The Hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive species of insect that feeds on the sap of Hemlocks, is the culprit in the death of many of the Hemlocks in western Pennsylvania. A presentation on the invasive pest will be held Feb. 15, 2018, in Greensburg.
A branch of an Eastern Hemlock tree Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Bear Run Nature Reserve in Fayette County. Though difficult to see, a small white insect called the Hemlock woolly adelgid is evident on the branch, and is the major cause of Hemlock damage in western Pennsylvania.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A branch of an Eastern Hemlock tree Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Bear Run Nature Reserve in Fayette County. Though difficult to see, a small white insect called the Hemlock woolly adelgid is evident on the branch, and is the major cause of Hemlock damage in western Pennsylvania.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Pennsylvania's state tree is under attack, and the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wants as many people as possible to know.

The hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect native to eastern Asia, was first identified in Pennsylvania in 1973, and in Westmoreland County in 2006. It has also been discovered in Oregon, California, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Kentucky, according to the Penn State Agricultural Extension.

The insects' namesake white, woolly overwintering sacks are visible in winter and early spring on the underside of hemlock branches.

Jessica Salter, a service forester for DCNR, will be the featured speaker Feb. 15 at the Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at the J. Roy Houston Conservation Center, 218 Donohoe Road in Greensburg.

Once in a hemlock tree, the adelgid crawls to the base of a hemlock needle and begins to feed, according to a Februeary 2018 article published by the agricultural extension.

To feed, the HWA inserts its feeding stylets, or mouthpiece, into the underside of the base of a needle. The adelgid feeds on the tree's nutrients. Feeding causes the needles to die, turn gray, and drop from the tree. Buds are also killed by the feeding behavior, resulting in no new growth on the infested branches. Dieback of major limbs occurs within two years. Branch dieback progresses from the bottom of the tree up to the top. In many cases, the tree eventually dies.

For more, see the WWIA's website at WestmorelandWoodlands.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me