Learn about the invasive pest targeting Pennsylvania's state tree, the Eastern hemlock

Pennsylvania's state tree is under attack, and the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wants as many people as possible to know.

The hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect native to eastern Asia, was first identified in Pennsylvania in 1973, and in Westmoreland County in 2006. It has also been discovered in Oregon, California, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Kentucky, according to the Penn State Agricultural Extension.

The insects' namesake white, woolly overwintering sacks are visible in winter and early spring on the underside of hemlock branches.

Jessica Salter, a service forester for DCNR, will be the featured speaker Feb. 15 at the Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at the J. Roy Houston Conservation Center, 218 Donohoe Road in Greensburg.

Once in a hemlock tree, the adelgid crawls to the base of a hemlock needle and begins to feed, according to a Februeary 2018 article published by the agricultural extension.

To feed, the HWA inserts its feeding stylets, or mouthpiece, into the underside of the base of a needle. The adelgid feeds on the tree's nutrients. Feeding causes the needles to die, turn gray, and drop from the tree. Buds are also killed by the feeding behavior, resulting in no new growth on the infested branches. Dieback of major limbs occurs within two years. Branch dieback progresses from the bottom of the tree up to the top. In many cases, the tree eventually dies.

