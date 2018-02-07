Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

New Stanton to hold sign-ups for baseball, softball

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

New Stanton will hold baseball and softball sign-ups at the borough building, 318 Paintersville Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 28, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24.

“Registration is very affordable”, stated Bill Naylor, who is helping the borough with the sign-ups.

The registration fee is $15 for children age 8 and younger. Players get a hat and tee-shirt, which they will be able to keep.

To register children between ages nine and 18, there is a $25 deposit. These youngsters will be provided with a full uniform – hat, shirt, pants and socks. The players gets to keep the hat, but must return the remainder of the uniform at the end of the season for a refund of the deposit.

Parents are also expected to sell five $20 tickets, based on the Pennsylvania daily lottery, for a chance at a daily prize every day in April and May.

For more information ,please visit www.newstanton.org or “New Stanton Recreation 2018” on Facebook. Information also is available by calling the borough office at 724-925-9700, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

