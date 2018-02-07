Two makeup dates set for Greensburg Salem snow days

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem students will be in school on Presidents Day and prom day to make up for the two snow days taken so far this winter, according to Superintendent Eileen Amato.

The district cancelled classes Wednesday and Jan. 5 because of bad weather.

Before the start of the school year, the district designates five days when classes can be held if necessary, to bring the district up to the 180 educational days required by the state.

Feb. 19 and May 11 are the first two days on the list.

If more snow days are needed the district will have to cut into its Easter break, which starts March 29 and ends April 2.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @Soolseem.