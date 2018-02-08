Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Derry man gave sex toys to teen boys and touched one, cops say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Derry Borough Police allege a 60-year-old man provided sex toys to three teenage boys in his neighborhood and inappropriately touched one of them.

Kevin E. Carns is charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault, indecent exposure and distributing obscene materials in connection with the incidents that allegedly occurred in October.

The first incident occurred about Oct. 1 when two 13-year-old boys went to Carns' home on West Second Avenue and he gave them sex toys, Police Chief Randy Glick alleges in an affidavit of probable cause.

“(Carns) invited one of the male juveniles to go into the bathroom and try it out,” Glick wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

Carns collected the devices when the teens left, according to court documents.

A few days later, one of the 13-year-olds returned to the home with a 15-year-old and Carns again gave them the sex toys, Glick alleges.

On Oct. 10, one of the teens went back to Carns' home and they went into the garage where Carns allegedly masturbated in front of the youth, then inappropriately touched him, Glick said.

Police started their investigation after a parent informed them, the chief said.

Carns, contacted by phone Thursday, said he had no comment on the charges.

He was arraigned before District Judge Mark Bilik and released on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

