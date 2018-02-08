$1.3 million Match 6-winning ticket sold at Greensburg Giant Eagle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at the Giant Eagle at 6024 U.S. Route 30 in Greensburg.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers — 02-05-07-11-36-43 — to win the jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. The retailer earns a $10,000 selling bonus.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 40,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at Lottery retailers.

In the 2016-17 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Lottery paid more than $95.8 million in prizes to Westmoreland County winners.