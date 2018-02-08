Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield man faces 25 counts of child porn after AG's agents seize computer

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 2:18 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Agents from the state Attorney General's child predator section assisted by state police executed a search warrant Thursday at a Hempfield Township home and arrested a 21-year-old man on 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

Collin J. Frazier was arraigned before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani on the child pornography charges and one count of criminal use of a communication facility filed by agent Duane E. Tabak of the Attorney General's Office after authorities seized a personal computer at the home on Sussex Way.

Tabak reported in the affiavit of probable cause that one computer was seized from the residence and authorities believe it contains 25 downloaded files depicting children under age 18 engaged in various sex acts.

In an interview with agents, Tabak reported in court documents that Frazier admitted looking at child pornography.

“(Frazier) admitted to last watching child pornography on a ‘dark web' browser within an hour (before the search warrant was executed Thursday morning),” Tabak wrote.

Frazier was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 20.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me