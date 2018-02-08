Hempfield man faces 25 counts of child porn after AG's agents seize computer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Agents from the state Attorney General's child predator section assisted by state police executed a search warrant Thursday at a Hempfield Township home and arrested a 21-year-old man on 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

Collin J. Frazier was arraigned before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani on the child pornography charges and one count of criminal use of a communication facility filed by agent Duane E. Tabak of the Attorney General's Office after authorities seized a personal computer at the home on Sussex Way.

Tabak reported in the affiavit of probable cause that one computer was seized from the residence and authorities believe it contains 25 downloaded files depicting children under age 18 engaged in various sex acts.

In an interview with agents, Tabak reported in court documents that Frazier admitted looking at child pornography.

“(Frazier) admitted to last watching child pornography on a ‘dark web' browser within an hour (before the search warrant was executed Thursday morning),” Tabak wrote.

Frazier was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 20.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.