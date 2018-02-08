Greensburg adding kickball, badminton programs for kids and adults

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg's recreation department is trying to capture some of the fun from family picnics and elementary-school playgrounds with new kickball and badminton programs for children and adults.

City Recreation Director Frank Lehman said he wanted to offer fun, casual sports that are different from the typical municipal recreational offerings.

“I think it might be something new,” he said.

Pending approval from city council, the badminton program will begin May 7. Games will be held indoors at Kirk S. Nevin arena every Monday evening for six weeks.

Lehman said those who want to play competitively can do so, but the program is mostly designed around casual play.

“Just to come have some fun, like you would at an outdoor picnic. If there are people who want to take it a little more seriously they can do that,” he said.

Badminton will cost $20 for Greensburg residents and $25 for non-residents.

Kickball will start in June, and the program will last six weeks. Kids ages 7-9 will meet Tuesday mornings, kids age 10-12 will play Thursday mornings, and adults will play Wednesday evenings.

Lehman said he hopes the friendly pickup games at Lynch Field will evoke schoolyard memories.

“When I was a kid... that's something that we did almost every day at recess,” he said.

A second six-week season for kids will begin in July. It's possible a second session for adults could be added depending on interest, Lehman said.

Cost will be $15 for residents, $20 for non-residents.

City council is expected to vote on the programs Monday, and registration will begin soon after, Lehman said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.