Preliminary hearings for 4 suspects in Youngwood brutal stabbing set for Friday morning

Preliminary hearings for four people accused of plotting to rob and brutally stab an acquaintance in November were delayed Friday morning because no sheriff deputies were available.

Matthew Genard, 50, was stabbed about 20 times in his Youngwood home, authorities have said.

Hearings for the four suspects — Michael James Covington Jr., 20; Linda Kay Quidetto, 40; Jason Sullenberger, 40; and Christopher James “CJ” David, 40, all of Youngwood — were scheduled for 9 a.m. before District Judge L. Anthony Bompiani. They are all being held without bond in the Westmoreland County Prison on charges of homicide, robbery and conspiracy.Police believe the alleged plot between them began the evening of Nov. 8.David “mentioned that he wanted to rob” Genard of drugs and money because he was upset with him, according to a criminal complaint. All five people involved are acquaintances and drug users, police have said.After Quidetto and Covington allegedly took a walk past Genard's home on Wineman Lane, they notified Sullenberger and David that Genard appeared to be home alone, police said.

Early on Nov. 9, the three male suspects allegedly went to Genard's home. Police said that Covington stabbed Genard repeatedly in the back while Sullenberger restrained the victim. Sullenberger then took control of the knife and slit the victim's throat, police said.They split up heroin, cocaine, marijuana and cash from Genard's home and fled. His body was found late Nov. 10, police said.

Quidetto, Sullenberger and Covington were arrested Nov. 16. David was arrested two days later.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.