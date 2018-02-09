Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Youngwood murder case hearings delayed for lack of sheriff deputies

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Matthew Genard, 50, was found dead in this home at 111 Wineman Lane in Hempfield Township on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Matthew Genard, 50, was found dead in this home at 111 Wineman Lane in Hempfield Township on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Preliminary hearings for four people accused of plotting to rob and brutally stab an acquaintance in November were delayed Friday because no Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies were available to escort the suspects to court.

“They literally have every single available deputy or transporter” in New Florence assisting with a death penalty jury site visit, District Judge L. Anthony Bompiani told family members of Matthew Genard, 50. “We're all ready to move forward. Unfortunately, there aren't any defendants.”

Michael James Covington Jr., 20; Linda Kay Quidetto, 40; Jason Sullenberger, 40; and Christopher James “CJ” David, 40, all of Youngwood, are being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond on charges of homicide, robbery and conspiracy.

They are accused of various roles in Genard's November stabbing death at his Youngwood home. He was stabbed about 20 times , authorities have said.

All on-duty sheriff's deputies were handling security and other duties for the jury site visit, Bompiani said. Jurors in the capital murder trial traveled by bus to visit a New Florence home to view the scene where St. Clair Township Police Officer Lloyd Reed was gunned down on Nov. 28, 2015, responding to a call for help during a domestic dispute. They also visited a power generating station across the Conemaugh River to a location where police said Ray Shetler, 33, swam when he fled the murder scene. Shetler was apprehended after a six-hour manhunt.

Preliminary hearings for the suspects in Genard's death were rescheduled to March 2.

Police believe the alleged plot between them began the evening of Nov. 8.

David “mentioned that he wanted to rob” Genard of drugs and money because he was upset with him, according to a criminal complaint. All five people involved are acquaintances and drug users, police have said.

After Quidetto and Covington allegedly took a walk past Genard's home on Wineman Lane, they notified Sullenberger and David that Genard appeared to be home alone, police said.

Early on Nov. 9, the three male suspects allegedly went to Genard's home. Police said that Covington stabbed Genard repeatedly in the back while Sullenberger restrained the victim. Sullenberger then took control of the knife and slit the victim's throat, police said.

They split up heroin, cocaine, marijuana and cash from Genard's home and fled. His body was found late Nov. 10, police said.

Quidetto, Sullenberger and Covington were arrested Nov. 16. David was arrested two days later.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

