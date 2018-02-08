Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg native to oversee diocesan program for deacons

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Deacon William J. Hisker, the new director of the Greensburg Diocese's Office for the Permanent Diaconate.
Submitted
Deacon William J. Hisker, the new director of the Greensburg Diocese's Office for the Permanent Diaconate.

Updated 6 hours ago

One of the first men ordained to the permanent diaconate in the Diocese of Greensburg is now responsible for recruiting more men to the diaconate and guiding them through the program.

Deacon William J. Hisker, a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Parish, Greensburg, has been appointed director of the Office for the Permanent Diaconate by Bishop Edward C. Malesic, the diocese announced Thursday.

The appointment, which was effective Jan. 1, means Hisker will be responsible for both the recruitment and education components of the program, the diocese said.

Since becoming associate director in 2016, Hisker has been involved in refining the academic curriculum to meet the needs of men who enter the program with or without a college degree. He also has worked with seminaries to coordinate the establishment of online courses for men who cannot travel to Greensburg for all their classes.

In addition, he has worked on the permanent diaconate's spiritual formation program, which is held on weekends at the Bishop Connare Center. He currently is working with the bishop prior to announcing changes in the program.

“We will first inform priests about the recruiting initiative, as well as the academic curriculum and the spiritual formation program. That will take place in the coming weeks,” Hisker said. “Then we will disseminate the information throughout the diocese.”

Hisker has spent most of his life in Catholic education. He attended the former St. Paul School, Greensburg, and the former Saint Vincent Prep School, Latrobe.

He earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from Saint Vincent College, a master's degree in regional and city planning from the University of Oklahoma and a doctorate in public and international affairs from the University of Pittsburgh.

He has been a business professor at Saint Vincent College since 1974 and currently chairs the McKenna School of Business and teaches business ethics and leadership at the college.

He also has a master of divinity from Saint Vincent Seminary and is working on a doctor of divinity through the Aquinas Institute at Saint Louis University, with an emphasis on Catholic social teaching and preaching.

Hisker was ordained a permanent deacon in 2009 by Bishop Lawrence E. Brandt, who established the permanent diaconate program in 2005. He has been assigned to Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish since 2009.

Although deacons do not celebrate Mass or hear confessions, they can baptize and officiate at weddings and funeral services where there is no Mass. They work in conjunction with the priests as a complement to their ministry.

Hisker and his wife of 48 years, Vera, live in Greensburg and are the parents of three adult children. They have three grandchildren.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me