Westmoreland

Plans for church columbarium, plant expansion move forward in Unity

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 8:39 p.m.
Charter Oak United Methodist Church on Frye Farm Road in Unity Township

Unity's supervisors Thursday gave preliminary approval for Charter Oak United Methodist Church to construct a columbarium as part of an expansion of its campus along Frye Farm Road.

The supervisors approved the wall — with niches for urns with cremated remains — as a conditional use in the residentially-zoned neighborhood, since it is considered a cemetery under township zoning regulations.

According to plans presented to the supervisors, the columbarium would be 6 feet high and stretch nearly 80 feet long in a spot northeast of the church building.

It would contain about 500 niches, each capable of holding up to four urns.

Solicitor Gary Falatovich said the township still must approve a site plan for the wall and other changes proposed by the church.

The church wants to construct two additions, each of more than 3,500 square feet, to its 30,000-square-foot house of worship.

One initially would house offices. The other would add a second-story chapel above classrooms.

Supervisors OK Reparex expansion

The supervisors provisionally approved a 12,000-square-foot rear addition to the Reparex manufacturing plant on Center Drive in the Latrobe Industrial Park.

According to its website, the company makes coatings and linings to extend the life of material-handling equipment.

Unity officials said Reparex must obtain a township land disturbance permit and proof that no new sewer taps are needed. It also must submit stormwater and erosion control plans.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

